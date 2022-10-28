Mari Arsenal Defender Stabbed In Supermarket

Arsenal defender Pablo Mari who is on loan to Serie A club Monza, was among those injured in a stabbing incident in a supermarket near the Italian city of Milan.



According to BBC Sport, one person died and Mari is among five people injured.

Local media reported that a 30-year-old supermarket cashier died after a man started attacking people in Assago.

A 46-year-old suspect has been detained. Police have ruled out any terrorist motive.

Reports say the attacker has had mental health problems and had grabbed the weapon from the supermarket shelves.

The man started stabbing people at random at about 18:30 local time at a Carrefour in a local shopping centre.

Screams were reportedly heard inside the centre, as terrified visitors tried to flee in panic.

The attacker is reported to have been detained by several customers and handed over to police who arrived at the scene.

Mari, a 29-year-old Spanish defender, suffered a stab wound to the back – but his injuries are not…