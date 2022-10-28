Play Real Football And Stop Showboating –Savage Blasts Antony

Manchester United legend, Robbie Savage has lambasted Antony for showboating when the team needed the three points in Thursday Europa League win over Sheriff Tiraspol.

Recall that the Brazil international appeared to be entertaining the crowd when the Red Devils needed three points to keep their hopes of sealing top spot alive.

Read Also: France, Argentina, Brazil, England, Germany Favourite To Win 2022 World Cup –Vinicius

He started doing tricks on the pitch with the scores tied at 0-0 and was withdrawn at half-time by manager Erik ten Hag, who might have opted to use a more serious minded player.

Savage was surprised at what he saw given the state of the game at the time and lambasted the former Ajax star, calling him ‘embarrassing’ .

“Well that for me is ridiculous. Because he’s done that and then he puts the ball out of play. Quite embarrassing actually, doing that with nobody near him,” Savage told BT Sport.

“If I were the manager, I would not be happy….