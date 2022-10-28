Rivers United Vs El Nasr Benghazi: Egyptian Ref To Officiate

The Confederation of Africa Football (CAF) has appointed Egypt’s Mohamed Maarouf Eid Mansour to officiate Rivers United’s Confederation Cup playoff round first leg tie against El Nasr Benghazi of Libya.

The game is billed for the Adokiye Amiesimaka Stadium in Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

Eid Mansour, 35, will be assisted by compatriots, Mohamed Abouzid Halhal (Assistant I), Ahmed Hossam Eldin (Assistant II) and Mohamed Adel Elsaid Hussien (Fourth referee).

Prince Kai Saquee from Sierra Leone will serve as Match Commissioner, Mendy John John Frank from Gambia as Referee assessor while Ozi Salami Abdulrahim works as COVID-19 Officer.

This is the first time Rivers United and El Nasr Benghazi will clash at club level.

The match will be played on Wednesday, November 2 and Kick-off is scheduled for 2pm.

Nigeria Professional Football League champions Rivers United lost to Wydad Casablanca in the CAF Champions League…