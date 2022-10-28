Rodgers: Ndidi Fit To Face Manchester City

Leicester City midfielder Wilfred Ndidi is expected to return to action against holders Manchester City this weekend.

Ndidi has been sidelined with a hamstring injury since Leicester City’s 4-0 win against Nottingham Forest at the King Power Stadium early this month.

But the Nigeria international is fully fit again and is in contention to face the defending champions, according to manager, Brendan Rodgers.

“Wilfred Ndidi has been back training with the squad,” Rodgers was quoted by the club’s official website.

“The most important thing is he’s back training in the squad and he’s looked fine with the players.

“Availability is the important thing and thankfully he’s available.”

The 25-year-old has made eight league appearances for the Foxes this season.

Leicester City are 17th on the table with 11 points from 12 matches, two points clear of the relegation zone.

