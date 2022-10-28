Saudi Arabia To Host Spanish Super Cup

Saudi Arabia’s capital Riyadh will host the next edition of the 2023 Spanish Super Cup.

The mini tournament will be held from January 11 to 15, repeating the ‘Final Four’ format played in the last two seasons.

Barça vs. Real Betis and Real Madrid vs. Valencia will be the semifinals that will be played on January 11 and 12, with the order still to be confirmed.

Both these two matches, as well as the final, will be played at the King Fahd stadium in Riyadh, with a capacity for more than 60,000 spectators.

After the first edition, held in 2020, the competition will be held for the third year in Saudi Arabia.

