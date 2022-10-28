UCL: Onyedika Out Of Club Brugge’s Final Group Game

Club Brugge midfielder Raphael Onyedika will miss Club Brugge final UEFA Champions League group game against Bundesliga club, Bayer Leverkusen as a result of suspension.

Onyedika bagged his third yellow card in the competition in the 4-0 defeat to Portuguese giants, FC Porto on Wednesday night.

Ths 21-year-old is one of the three Club Brugge players who is suspended for the game.

He has featured in all of the Belgian Pro League champions five games in the competition this season.

The Nigeria international moved to Club Brugge from Danish SuperLiga outfit, FC Midtylland last summer.

Club Brugge top their group with 10 points, while Porto are second with nine points.

Porto will welcome Atletico Madrid on the final day.

