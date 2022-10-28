Your Potential Has Been Underutilised At Chelsea –Carragher Tells Pulisic

Former Liverpool legend, Jamie Carragher has advised Chelsea winger Christian Pulisic to leave Stamford Bridge during the January transfer window.

Pulisic is only 24, but his career appears to have stagnated, as he cannot get regular game time at Chelsea.

In a chat with CBS, Carragher, stated that Pulisic has been underutilized under Graham Potter.

“100 per cent [Pulisic should consider a smaller club].

“A lot of footballers are different, I do scratch my head when I see certain players at clubs for a long time and they never really get into the team.

“And that’s why I think Thierry [Henry] is saying he respects Timo Werner. Rather than just sitting on the bench another year or two he’s gone back to somewhere where he’s going to play week in, week out.

“And I just think Pulisic is sort of at that stage now where there’s been a few managerial changes.

“It looks like he’s…