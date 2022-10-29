2023 U-23 AFCONQ: Nigeria Defeat Tanzania In Second Leg, Advance Into Final Qualifying Round

Nigeria have progressed into the final round of the 2023 U-23 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers after defeating Tanzania 2-0 in the second leg on Saturday.

The reverse fixture, which was played inside the Lekan Salami stadium, saw the U-23 Eagles advance 3-1 on aggregate.

Recall, the Salisu Yusuf-led side held Tanzania to a 1-1 draw in the first leg in Dar es Salaam last Saturday.

After a goalless first half, the U-23 Eagles eventually broke the deadlock, thanks to goals from Ogunniyi Omojesu and Success Makanjuola.

Omojesu opened the scoring in the 61st minute from a well taken free-kick which beat the Tanzanian wall.

The scorer was then brought down Inside the penalty area with the referee pointing to the spot.

Makanjuola then stepped up to convert and put the U-23 Eagles 2-0 up on 67 minutes.

The U-23 AFCON, which will hold in Morocco, will serve as qualifiers for the 2024 Olympics in Paris.

