France, Argentina, Brazil, England, Germany Favourite To Win 2022

Brazil and Real Madrid winger, Vinicius Jr., has tipped France, Argentina, Brazil, England and Germany as favourite to win the 2022 World Cup.

The 2022 FIFA World Cup will commence on Sunday, November 20, in Qatar.

The host nation, Qatar, will take on Ecuador in the first match of the competition.

However, Vinicius believes the likes of France, Argentina, Brazil, England and Germany can win the World Cup this year in Qatar.

Asked if he felt Brazil were the best team heading into the 2022 FIFA World Cup, Vinicius replied to Sport Bible: “It is a little bit difficult, right? The best team is always the team that won the last World Cup.

“I think France is the best at the moment. But at the World Cup, that can change, and there are a lot of teams with a good chance of winning.”

He added, “Argentina is doing very well, Brazil, England, Germany… they’re all…