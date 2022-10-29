Fulham Boss Silva Wary Of ‘Dynamic Player’ Iwobi

Fulham manager Marco Silva has labelled Alex Iwobi a “dynamic player” ahead of his former club’s visit to the Craven Cottage.

Silva masterminded Iwobi’s transfer from Arsenal to Everton during his time in charge of the Toffees in 2019.

The 26-year-old took time to settle down at the Goodison Park but he is now one of the most important players at the club.

Iwobi was adjudged Man of the Match in Everton’s 3-0 home win against Crystal Palace last weekend.

The Nigeria international also provided two assists in the encounter.

“Iwobi is doing well and showing the quality I knew he had,” Silva was quoted as saying by West London Sport.

“He can play out wide or in the middle like he is now and is a dynamic player.

“It is clear to me that he is helping Everton a lot on and off the ball and the players around him are giving him the support to play with a bit more freedom as…