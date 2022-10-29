‘Henry Was Not On My Level’ —Eto’o Claims





Legendary Indomitable Lions of Cameroon and striker, Samuel Eto’o, has claimed that Arsenal and France great Thierry Henry was never on his level.

Eto’o’s attack on Henry surfaced after a leaked video was posted by Footballogue.

Eto’o, who is the current president of Cameroon Football Federation (FECAFOOT), played alongside Henry for two seasons at Barcelona under Pep Guardiola.

The three-time UEFA Champions League winner further claimed that the France and Arsenal record goalscorer was not even as good as compatriot Nicolas Anelka.

“I think Thierry Henry was not at the level of Anelka.

“Titi was good, but I knew players. I preferred other players. In any case, he was not at my level. The luck or the bad luck that I had me, was not to play for France.

“Those who played in France had plus 70 per cent. It’s not because they were strong, but because France sells them better.

“They sold them to us and brought them up to our level.”

Source: Complete Sports