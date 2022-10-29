Leeds Claim First EPL Win Against Liverpool In 21 Years





Leeds United secured a shock 2-1 win against Liverpool at Anfield in the Premier League on Saturday.

Leeds United have now beaten Liverpool for the first time in the Premier League since April 2001

It is Liverpool’s first home defeat in the Premier League since March 2021, ending a 29-game unbeaten run at Anfield (W22 D7).

Leeds have moved out of the bottom three with their first victory since August, with the Reds now in ninth in the Premier League table.

Substitute Crysencio Summerville, who turns 21 on Sunday, turned out to be the match-winner after his 89th minute strike sealed the win.

The visitors took the lead in the fourth minute through Rodrigo after he capitalised on an overhit back pass by Joe Gomez.

Mohamed Salah made it 1-1 on 14 minutes after firing the ball past Illan Meslier off a delivery from Andy Robertson.

Source: Complete Sports