Missing Out Of 2022 World Cup Painful And Difficult To Swallow

Super Eagles midfielder, Joe Aribo, has revealed that he still feel the pain of the the team’s inability to qualify for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Recall that the Super Eagles missed out on a place at the mundial after losing at the playoff stage to eternal rivals, Black Stars of Ghana.

The three-time African champions held the Black Stars to a 0-0 draw in Kumasi but were eliminated on away-goal rule after both teams battled to a 1-1 draw in the return leg at the Moshood Abiola Stadium, Abuja.

In an interview with Southampton’s official website, the Nigerian international stated that he feel unhappy that he could not help the Super Eagles qualify for Qatar.

“I will say probably one of my lowest moments in football, not just because we are not going to the World Cup but in the manner it happened against Ghana,” Aribo told Southampton’s official website.

“Of course, the…