Nightmare Return For Potter At The Amex As Brighton Claim First-Ever EPL Win Vs Chelsea

It was a return to forget at the AMEX stadium for Graham Potter as his former club Brighton hammered Chelsea 4-1 on Saturday.

It is the first time ever Brighton will secure a win against Chelsea in the Premier League.

Also, it is a first loss for Chelsea under Potter who replaced German manager Thomas Tuchel.

Own goals from Ruben Loftus-Cheek (14th min) and Trevor Chalobah (32nd mum) and goals from Pascal Gross (92nd min) and Leandro Trossard (5th min) earned Brighton to the big win.

Kai Havertz got Chelsea’s goal three minutes into the second half.

The Blues are fifth on 21 points in the league standings while Brighton are seventh on 18 points.

And in other results Joe Aribo was in action for Southampton who lost 1-0 to Crystal Palace, Frank Onyeka was subbed on for Brentford who played 1-1 at home to Wolverhampton, Tottenham Hotspur came from 2-0 down to beat Bournemouth 3-2 and Newcastle thrashed Aston Villa 4-0.

Copyright © 2021 Completesports.com All rights reserved….