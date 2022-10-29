Osimhen Grabs Hat-Trick In Napoli’s Big Win Against Sassuolo

Victor Osimhen scored a hat-trick as Napoli thrashed Sassuolo 4-0 at the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

It was Osimhen’s first senior career hat-trick.

The 23-year-old has now scored six goals in his last four appearances for the Partenopei.

The Nigeria international opened scoring for the home team on four minutes after he was set up by Kvicha Kvaratskhelia.

In provided the assist for Osimhen’s second goal of the game on 19 minutes.

Kvaratskhelia added the third in the 39th minute.

Osimhen scored his third and Napoli’s fourth of the game 23 minutes from time.

He has now scored eight goals in eight league appearances for Luciano Spalletti’s side this season.

Napoli remain unbeaten in Serie A this season.

