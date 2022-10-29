Premier League: Iwobi Maintains Impressive Form As Everton Draw At Fulham

Alex Iwobi put up a fine display again as Everton were held to a 0-0 draw by Fulham at the Craven Cottage on Saturday.

The 26-year-old was in action for 90 minutes in the keenly contested encounter.

Iwobi has played every minutes of Everton’s 13 Premier League outings this season.

The Nigeria international has scored one goal and provided five assists for the Toffees this season.

The result sees both teams move up a place ahead of the weekend’s remaining fixtures as Fulham return to seventh spot following Brighton’s win over Chelsea earlier on Saturday. Everton leapfrog West Ham into 12th spot.

Everton will host Leicester City in their next league game.

