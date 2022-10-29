Tanzania Can Shock Nigeria’s Dream Team In Ibadan

Tanzania U-23 team captain, Abutwaleeb Mshery says he’s optimistic the team can overcome Nigeria’s U-23 team in today’s Africa U-23 Cup of Nations qualifiers.

Recall that the Tanzanians held the Olympic Eagles to a 1-1 draw in the first leg last weekend at the Benjamin Mkapa Stadium, Dar es Salaam.

However, Mshery via his twitter handle said that they are reaady to shock Nigeria at the Lekan Salami Stadium, Adamasingba, Ibadan.

“We are thirsty to play in AFCON 2023 with the preparations we got, we believe we will do well, there is a chance against Nigeria, “Mshery said in a short video posted on the official Twitter handle of the Tanzania Football Federation.

“Tanzanians should pray for us “, he said

The overall winners will proceed to the final round of the qualifiers where they will meet either Uganda or Guinea.

