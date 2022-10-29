Uruguay Will Fight To Be World Champions At Qatar 2022 –Valverde





Real Madrid midfielder, Federico Valverde says that his national team La Celeste (the sky blue) of Uruguay is aspiring to become world champions at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Uruguay haven’t won the FIFA World Cup since the Brazil 1950 tournament when they defeated the home team 2-1 in the final at the Maracana Stadium on July 16.

Uruguay will face Ghana, Portugal and South Korea in Group H of the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

In a chat with DirecTV Sports as quoted by Sportstar.thehindu.com, Valverde insisted that Uruguay have the quality to compete against strong teams and become champions at the forthcoming World Cup.

“The more difficult group the better. We need to face strong teams, we need something like this,” Valverde said

“When we get something easy we underestimate it. As Uruguayans, we like…





Source: Complete Sports