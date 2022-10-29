‘Why Black Stars Must Not Seek Revenge Against Uruguay’ —Ex-Ghana International





Former Ghana international, Emmanuel Agyeman-Badu, has explained why he feels the Black Stars should focus on getting the best of preparations going into this year’s World Cup rather than thinking of revenge against Uruguay and Luis Suarez.

The Black Stars are in Group H alongside Portugal, Uruguay and South Korea.

The Uruguay game brings back memories of the 2010 World Cup quarter-finals in South Africa which saw Suarez deny Ghana a semi-final berth after his handball incident.

Ghana’s top scorer at the tournament Asamoah Gyan had the opportunity to put the Black Stars through but missed from the spot kick as the four-time African champions were eliminated.

And Agyeman-Badu, a member of the 2014 World Cup squad has advised the team to be focused on preparing well instead of seeking for revenge.

“I heard our gallant supporters and ourselves talking about revenge but revenge comes with good preparations,” he said on Radio Gold Talk Sport.

Source: Complete Sports