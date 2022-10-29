Williams Weighs Chances Of Making Spain’s Final Qatar 2022 Squad

Athletic Bilbao winger, Nico Williams, believes that he can go to the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar with the La Furia Roja (Red Fury) of Spain if he puts in the required effort.

Williams was included in Spain’s 55-man provisional squad list submitted to FIFA by Furia Roja coach, Luis Enrique ahead of the 2022 World Cup.

The 20-year-old has made two appearances for Spain at senior level. Born to Ghanaian parents, he earlier represented Spain at U18 and U21 levels.

In a chat with DAZN as quoted by MARCA, Williams suggested he could make the final 26-man squad with improved performances.

“First, I hope I can go. I don’t know if I’ll go, but with work, I think the results will come and hopefully, I’ll go,” Williams said.

He has scored three goals and recorded four assists in 11 Laliga games for Athletic Bilbao so far this season.

Spain are in Group E of the 2022 FIFA…