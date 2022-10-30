Amuneke Urges Senegal, Others To Better Africa’s 2018 Record In Qatar

Former Super Eagles winger, Emmanuel Amuneke, has charged African teams to perform better at the 2022 FIFA World Cup than they did in the Russia 2018 edition.

At the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia, no African team reached the knockout stages of the tournament.

According to Aljazeera, Amuneke feels that the 2022 FIFA World Cup will provide the best opportunity for African teams to fix the continent’s poor showing at Russia 2018.

“The five teams have been tested enough in recent friendlies and they know they must come out of the group before thinking of a semi-final ticket,” Amuneke said of Africa’s five representatives at the 2022 FIFA World Cup; Senegal, Ghana, Cameroon, Morocco and Tunisia.

“One step at a time will do. The tournament in Qatar is a great opportunity for African teams to fix what happened in Russia when no teams progressed to the second round,” Amuneke who…