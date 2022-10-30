Belgium Not Favourites To Win 2022 FIFA World Cup

Nottingham Forest midfielder, Orel Mangala doesn’t rate his national team the Red Devils of Belgium as favourites to win the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Belgium are set to feature in their 14th FIFA World Cup in Qatar, looking to win their first-ever FIFA World Cup title.

The Red Devils’ best performance at the FIFA World Cup was at Russia 2018 where they finished third following a 2-0 win over England in the Third-Place Match at the Krestovsky Stadium on July 14.

Mangala, 24, is hopeful of being in great form to earn a spot in Roberto Martinez’s final Belgium squad for the Qatar 2022 World Cup.

“It is still one of my dreams to play in the World Cup so I will try to show myself in the last couple of games and hopefully I can be a surprise,” Independent.co.uk quoted Mangala as saying.

“I haven’t spoken to anyone. I just know they are in contact with the staff here…