EPL: Awoniyi In Action, Dennis Subbed On As Arsenal Thrash Nottingham Forest

Super Eagles duo of Taiwo Awoniyi and Emmanuel Dennis were in action as Arsenal pummeled Nottingham Forest 5-0 in Sunday’s Premier League game.

Awoniyi, who made the starting line up, had a tough time with the Gunners defenders.

The host opened the floodgate of goals in the 5th minute through Gabriel Martinelli before Reiss Nelson made it 2-0 in the 49th minute.

The Gunners took the game beyond the reach of Nottingham Forest as Nelson grabbed his brace in the 52nd minute.

In the 57th minute,Thomas Partey
Made it 4-0 before Martin Odegaard scored in the 78th minute to make it 5-0.

However, the introduction of Dennis didn’t change the scoreline as Arsenal comfortable picked the maximum points.

