EPL: Iheanacho In Action; Ndidi Benched As Man City Secure Slim Win Against Leicester

Kelechi Iheanacho featured as a substitute in Leicester City’s 1-0 defeat to Manchester City on Saturday afternoon.

Iheanacho replaced Jamie Vardy in the 71st minute.

Kevin Bruyne’s free-kick four minutes after the break hand Manchester City all three points in the keenly contested encounter.

The Belgian swerved in a free kick from 25 yards out.

Manchester City move a point clear of Arsenal at the top of the table before their home clash with Nottingham Forest on Sunday.

Leicester, meanwhile, stay one place above the drop zone ahead of the rest of Saturday’s top-flight fixtures.

