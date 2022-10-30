Flamingos Beat Germany On Penalties To Claim Bronze

Nigeria’s Flamingos defeated Germany on penalty shootout to pick up the bronze medal at the 2022 U-17 women’s World Cup in India on Sunday, Completesports.com reports.

The Flamingos surrendered a 3-0 lead to the Germans but went on to win 3-2 in the shootout.

The Germans missed three of their efforts while the Flamingos saw one of their effort saved.

Opeyemi Ajakaye, Aminat Bello and Edidiong Etim were the scorers for Nigeria while Jella Viet, Paulina Platiner and Loreen Bender netted for the European U-17 champions.

Recall the Germans came from a goal down to beat the Flamingos 2-1 in their opening game in the tournament.

Germany thought they had taken the lead in the fifth minute but after VAR check the goal was disallowed following a foul on Flamingos keeper Faith Omilana.

In the 20th minute the Flamingos took the lead thanks to Ajakaye who registered her first goal of the tournament.

With two minutes…