I Was Told Premier League Will Be Tough For Me

Liverpool striker, Darwin Nunez has revealed that he was told to prepare for the tough life of the Premier League by Luis Suarez.

Recall that Nunez’s first home game for the Reds ended in disaster after the Uruguayan was red-carded for a headbutt on Crystal Palace’s Joachim Andersen and was banned for three whole games.

However, in an interview with ESPN, Nunez said the former Barcelona ace had contacted him and offered words of advice following a difficult start to his Liverpool career.

“Luis told me that these things in the Premier are going to happen in all the games, that they are going to come looking for me, that they are going to hit me, and that I must become strong and I must not repeat the shit he sent me.

“‘Listen to an asshole like me’ he told me. I am very grateful for that message and the love it has for me.”

