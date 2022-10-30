Ligue 1: Simon Features For Nantes, Moffi Makes Lorient Return

Moses Simon was on from the start as Nantes held visitors Clermont to 1-1 draw at the Stade de la Beaujoire- Louis Fonteneau on Sunday.

Simon was in action for 84 minutes in the game.

The Super Eagles winger was replaced by Sebastien Corchia.

Neto Borges gave Clermont the lead in the 54th minute.

The hosts rallied back with Mostafa Mohamed netting the equaliser 17 minutes from time.

At the Stade Yves Allaintmat-Le Moustoir, Terem Moffi returned from injury after two weeks as Lorient fell to a 2-1 home defeat to Nice.

Moffi took the place of Stephane Diarra on the hour mark.

Copyright © 2021 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained in Completesports.com may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without the prior written authority of Completesports.com.