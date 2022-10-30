Musa Promises Flamingos N3m For Clinching Bronze

Super Eagles captain Ahmed Musa has promised to splash N3m on the Flamingos for winning a bronze medal at the 2022 FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup.

Recall that Nigeria defeated Germany 3-2 on penalties to make Africa proud at the tournament.

However, Musa via his official twitter handle stated that he will reward the team with N3m for their historic feat on Sunday.

“Three million waiting for Flamingos in Abuja,” the former Leicester City man wrote in a reply to Super Falcons’ tweet celebrating Nigeria’s historic feat. “Congratulations.”

Sunday’s victory for Nigeria made them the second African side to have achieved the feat. Ghana clinched the bronze medal at the 2012 edition of the tournament.

