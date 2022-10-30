Onyekuru Bags 4th League Goal As Adana Demirspor Draw Away

Super Eagles forward Henry Onyekuru was on target for Adana Demirspor who held Kayserispor to a 2-2 draw away in the Turkish Super Lig on Sunday.

It is Onyekuru’s fourth goal in 12 league appearances for Adana Demirspor this season.

He has now scored two goals in his last three games for the Turkish topflight club.

Onyekuru netted in the 65th minute to put Adana Demirspor 2-0 ahead before Kayserispor fought back to earn a share of the spoils.

Adana Demirspor have now gone 10 straight games without defeat, winning five and drawing five.

The draw means Adana Demirspor, in second place, are on 23 points, same point with leaders Fenerbahce who have played two games less.

Onyekuru is on loan to Adana Demirspor from Greek club Olympiacos.

He joined Olympiacos on August 2021, on a four-year deal for an undisclosed amount.

