Osimhen Reveals Secret Behind Impressive Scoring Form For Napoli

Victor Osimhen has kind words for Napoli manager Luciano Spalletti after he scored his first hat-trick for the club in Saturday’s 4-0 home win against Sassuolo.

The Nigeria international maintained his impressive scoring form for the Parthenopeans with another dominating display at the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium.

The forward has now scored six goals in his last four appearances for the Naples club.

Osimhen heaped plaudits on the manager for his role in his development this season.

“This season the coach (Spalletti) has given me as much confidence as I can get. I am really happy to rely on him giving me the maximum confidence,” he told DAZN.

“I have just returned from five weeks out, which is not easy, and it is important to get really integrated with the team.”

Osimhen has so far scored eight goals in eight Serie A appearances for Napoli this season.

