Real Madrid Will Bounce Back Against Girona –Ancelotti

Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti says he’s optimistic his team will bounce back to winning ways against Girona in today’s La Liga game.

Recall that the Los Blancos lost to RB Leipzig in a midweek Champions League game.

However, in a chat with TriballFootball, Ancelotti stated that he’s confident his players will overcome Girona.

Ancelotti said, “The team is motivated and doing well. We want to put on a good display and get the win. We’re going to have almost everyone back: Modrić, Valverde, Ceballos and Mariano. But not Karim, because we think it’s too soon. We had a slight problem with Rodrygo last night and he hasn’t trained today, but he’ll be available.

“We’ve analysed what happened in Leipzig. We’ve looked at the main mistakes, it wasn’t down to attitude but positioning. Now, we need to think about what we need to do in the four games remaining before the break to try to get the most out of this important part of the season.

“We want to go…