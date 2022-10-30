Rivers United’s Ndasi Joins Udeze, John Noble As ImPros Ambassadors

ImPros.io is happy to announce the co-operation with cameroonian national team defender, “Ngweni Ndasi” who plays for Rivers United F.C as their latest brand ambassador in order to fulfill their aspiration of being the go to investment platform for youth development worldwide.

Ndasi officially joins John Noble, Racheal Ozinuchi “OZ” and Ifeanyi Udeze on the list of ImPros ambassadors to ensure youth football training is taken to the next level in geographies where football lacks proper attention propelling the youths towards their professional dream.

Ndasi, 31, is a gifted cameronian international who plays as a central defender for Nigerian 2021/2022 league champions, Rivers United.

He started his professional football career with a youth side, “Njalla Quan”, a football academy located in his native country, Cameroon.

He moved to Rivers united from Kano pillars in 2021, winning the league title during his very first season with the former.

ImPros view Ndasi as…