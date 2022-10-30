Ronaldo Describes Return To Man United As Disastrous

Cristiano Ronaldo described his return to Manchester United as ‘a disaster’ in sensational new claims from a book amid increasing speculation over his future at Old Trafford, Daily Mail reports.

Ronaldo returned to Old Trafford last summer after originally leaving the Red Devils back in 2009 for an £80million move to Spanish giants Real Madrid.

His return, however, has not been plain sailing and a new book being released next month has stated the forward’s frustration on his return.

The book, Messi vs Ronaldo: One Rivalry, Two GOATs, and the Era That Remade the World’s Game, which goes into detail on his illustrious career has revealed all, Daily Mail quoted The Sun.

It reveals that Ronaldo was unhappy with interim head coach Ralf Rangnick, confessing ‘this is a disaster’ to an executive at a FIFA event.

That is just one of the things that have made life hard for Ronaldo since returning, as he was angry at the lack of investment into the Carrington training…