Serie A: Lookman Scores Again As Atalanta Beat Empoli

Super Eagles winger, Ademola Lookman continues to maintain his goal scoring form as Atalanta beat Empoli 2-0 in Sunday’s Serie A game.

The Nigerian international, who has netted five goals in 12 appearances for Atalanta, was simply at his best today.

The visitor took the lead in the 32nd minute through Hans Hateboer’s cool finish.

Atalanta could have made it two goals but Koopmeiners failed to convert his penalty in the 42nd minute.

However, Lookman extended their lead in the 59th minute with a brilliant goal to seal the maximum points for Atalanta.

The win means Atalanta sit second on 27 points while Empoli sit 13 on 11 points.

Copyright © 2021 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained in Completesports.com may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without the prior written authority of Completesports.com.