Wilson Desperate To Play For England At 2022 World Cup –Howe

Newcastle United coach, Eddie Howe, says England striker Callum Wilson is eager to play for the Three Lions at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar following his stellar performance against Aston Villa in the Premier League.

Newcastle United defeated Aston Villa 4-0 on Saturday, October 29 at St James Park. Wilson scored a brace while Joelington and Miguel Almiron scored a goal apiece to complete the rout.

Speaking to reporters after the game Howe lauded Wilson’s brace and claimed the striker was raring to represent the Three Lions at the Qatar 2022 World Cup.

“I’m really pleased for Callum [Wilson]. I’m not too aware what the players know and what they don’t know about who comes and who’s watching,” Daily Mail quoted Howe as saying.

“Callum is desperate to be involved with England, it’s one of his childhood dreams, so he will be really pleased that he played so well. He scored the two…