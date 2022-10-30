Wright Blames Potter For Chelsea’s Heavy Defeat At Brighton

Arsenal great Ian Wright has said Graham Potter is to blame for Chelsea’s 4-1 defeat at Brighton and Hove Albion on Saturday.

Chelsea went behind after just five minutes to an early Leandro Trossard strike, while own goals from Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Trevoh Chalobah gave the hosts a three-goal lead at the break.

German forward Kai Havertz pulled a goal back after the restart but Pascal Gross added a fourth goal in stoppage time.

Potter decided to continue with Christian Pulisic and Raheem Sterling at wing-back, which worked well against RB Salzburg in the Champions League, but Wright felt it was a massive issue against Brighton and feels he should reconsider his team selection.

Wright said on Match of the Day: ‘Well the wing-backs. We’ve seen they’ve used a variety of wing-backs this season and when you look at their bench they’ve got [Cesar] Azpilicueta and Ben Chilwell.

“But they started with Pulisic and Sterling and I found that very confusing.

Also Read: Osimhen…