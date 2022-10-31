2022 CAF WCL: Bayelsa Queens Lose To Champions Mamelodi Sundowns In Group Opener

Nigeria’s Bayelsa Queens lost 2-1 to champions Mamelodi Sundowns in their Group B opening game at the 2022 CAF women’s Champions League in Morocco on Monday.

Lelona Daweti bagged the first brace of this year’s edition as her goals in each half put Mamelodi Sundowns 2-0 up.

Mary-Magdalene Anjor pulled a goal back for debutants Bayelsa Queens late in the game which was only a consolation effort.

In action for Bayelsa Queens was Falconets forward Flourish Sabastine.

Bayelsa Queens will hope to bounce back from the defeat to Mamelodi Sundowns when they face DR Congo’s TP Mazembe on Thursday.

The Congolese will kickoff their campaign against Wadi Degla of Egypt later on Monday.

In Group A games which was played on Sunday, Green Buffaloes of Zambia hammered Determined Girls of Liberia 4-0 and hosts AS Far of Morocco pipped Simba Queens of Tanzania 1-0.

The maiden edition of the CAF women’s Champions League held in Egypt in 2021 was won by Mamelodi Sundowns.

The South…