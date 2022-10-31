Czech Republic: Olayinka Scores Two Goals, Provides Assist In Slavia Prague’s 4-1 Away Win

Super Eagles forward Peter Olayinka scored two goals and had an assist, as Slavia Prague defeated Bohemians 1905 4-1 away in the Czech Republic topflight on Sunday.

Olayinka has now found the back of the net four times after eight games this league campaign.

Also, he has netted four goals in his last four games for Slavia, who have secured five straight wins following the latest success at Bohemians.

Olayinka scored in the 3rd minute to make it 1-1 after Bohemians had opened the scoring just two minutes into the game.

He then set up Slavia Prague’s third goal which was scored in the 76th minute.

And with 11 minutes left Olayinka grabbed his second goal and his side’s fourth to seal the impressive win.

Sunday’s win saw second placed Slavia Prague (on 31 points) cut Viktoria Plzen’s lead at the top to four points.

