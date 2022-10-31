El Ghazi Set To Switch Allegiance To Morocco Ahead 2022 World Cup

PSV forward Anwar El Ghazi has confirmed that there is a chance he could play for Morocco at the 2022 World Cup.

Netherlands-born El Ghazi has two caps for the Oranje national team and recently stated he was still hoping to represent the 2010 FIFA World Cup finalists.

However, Louis van Gaal has not included him in his provisional 2022 World Cup squad.

Speaking after netting in PSV’s 3-0 win over NEC Nijmegen on Sunday, El Ghazi confirmed that he could switch his allegiances to Morocco.

According to Eindhovens Dagblad, he confirmed that Morocco’s federation are working on it now and he considers the World Cup still an option.

In two weeks time, Morocco will have to confirm their squad for the tournament in Qatar.

Morocco are in Group F alongside Croatia, Canada and Belgium at this year’s tournament.

