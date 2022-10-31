‘He’s Got Something Special’ – Watford Boss Bilic Lauds Kalu –

Watford manager Slaven Bilic has praised Samuel Kalu after the winger made a big impact in the side’s 1-0 win against Wigan Athletic last weekend.

Kalu replaced Ken Sema in the 68th minute of the encounter.

The Nigeria international has enjoyed a positive run since Bilic took charge at the Vicarage Road.

“He’s a player that has got more than something,” Bilic was quoted by the Watford Observer.

“He wasn’t fit when we arrived, he still isn’t fully fit, but he’s got something special: a change of pace, a change of direction, good on the ball. His first touch and movement are good, he strikes a ball well.

“He’s a very useful player and we are expecting a lot from him.”

The 25-year-old has made four league appearances for the Hornets this season.

