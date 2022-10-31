Ligue1 Club Monaco Target Iwobi Transfer

French club Monaco are keeping tabs on Super Eagles midfielder Alex Iwobi, reports Completesports.com.

The former Ligue 1 champions could make a move for the Nigeria international next summer.

According to Turkish transfer expert, Ekrem Konur, Monaco are scouting Iwobi.

The versatile midfielder has impressed for Everton this season and has become one of the most influential players in the team.

Iwobi has so far scored one goal and provided six assists in 14 league appearances for Frank Lampard’s side.

The Merseysiders are also in talks to extend his contract.

Iwobi has a contract with Everton until the summer of 2024.

He linked up with Everton from Arsenal in 2019.

