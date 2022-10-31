MMKC Receive Support From Tony One Family Charity Foundation





Tony One Family Foundation, a Non-Governmental Organisation based in Enugu, South East Nigeria, on Sunday extended support to Maureen Mmadu Kiddies Club, MMKC, a women’s football team floated by a former Nigeria international, Maureen Mmadu, in her efforts to encourage the girl child follow her dream of participation in sporting activities, Completesports.com reports.

Mmadu, a former Super Falcons midfielder and Assistant Coach floated the club in 2020 and only recently took the 16-year-olds on a four-match training tour of Morocco.

During the tour, the MMKC played four games, won one, drew one and lost two.

They scored a total of five goals and conceded 12 during the four-match training tour.

On return from the Morocco trip, MMKC held a church thanksgiving service in Ibadan for a safe trip, participation and successful return…





Source: Complete Sports