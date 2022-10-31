Nigerian- Born Midfielder Scoops Best Player Of The Tournament Prize

Nigerian-born Spanish midfielder Vicky Lopez was named Player of the Tournament after helping Spain defend their crown at the 2022 FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup in India.

The 16-year-old was born to a Spanish father and Nigerian mother.

Lopez was recognized for her exemplary displays all through the tournament.

Read Also:Czech Republic: Olayinka Scores Two Goals, Provides Assist In Slavia Prague’s 4-1 Away Win

The Barcelona youngster played a vital role as Spain defeated Colombia 1-0 in the final in Mumbai on Sunday.

“Vicky impressed in every match with her ability to read the game, as well as her technical quality, dribbling and winning mentality,”reads a statement on FIFA’s website.

“From the first match to the last, she showed that she is not only an outstanding individual player but also one willing to fight for her team.”

Copyright © 2021 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained in Completesports.com may not be published, broadcast,…