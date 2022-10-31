Pogba To Miss 2022 World Cup After Suffering Another Injury Setback

France and Juventus midfield star Paul Pogba will reportedly miss the World Cupafter suffering another injury set back.

Pogba, 29, has not played since suffering a knee injury in pre-season. He was initially expected to be out until September but was forced to have surgery to fix his damaged meniscus, a procedure that threatened to end his World Cup dream.

Juventus manager Massimiliano Allegri told reporters that Pogba wouldn’t play for his team again until after the tournament in Qatar.

But the former Manchester United star made a surprise return to first-team training earlier this month. Yet it’s thought he has now suffered a fresh injury.

As reported by Gazzetta dello Sport, Pogba has sustained a thigh injury in training and is unlikely to be fit in time for France’s World Cup opener against Australia in Al-Wakrah on November 22. France’s other group games are against Denmark and Tunisia.

It’s believed Pogba was working towards being fully fit in time for the…