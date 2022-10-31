Sanlam Nigeria Hosts Stakeholders’ Fora

L-R: Shola Osho, Group Head, Business Development, Sanlam General Insurance Nigeria Limited; Dimeji Popoola, UAC Group; Bode Opadokun, MD/CEO, Sanlam General Insurance Nigeria Limited; Tunde Mimiko, MD/CEO, Sanlam Life Insurance Nigeria Limited; Segun Majayi, Insurance Coordinator, Nestle Nigeria; and Damilola Adebayo, Yokogawa Nigeria Limited at the Sanlam General Insurance Nigeria Stakeholder Forum held recently in Lagos, Nigeria.

Sanlam Life Insurance, Nigeria’s leading life insurer formerly known as FBN Insurance, recently held a series of customer stakeholder forums in Abuja, Port Harcourt, Uyo, and Kano.

The purpose of the event was to express gratitude to her clients, stakeholders and partners for their support over the years. The forum also gave the business a chance to promote customer-management strategies like paying attention to client concerns, issues, compliments, and feedback. A customer who wished to remain anonymous praised the company’s willingness to quickly address…