Super Falcons Can Emulate Flamingos Feat In

Super Eagles goalkeeper, Dosu Joseph says he’s optimistic the Super Falcons can emulate the historic feat of the Flamingos when the 2023 Women’s World Cup kickoff in New Zealand and Australia.

Recall that the Flamingos won Nigeria’s first bronze medal at the FIFA U-17 World Cup in India on Sunday after defeating Germany 3-2 via penalties.

It is expected that the team’s victory will help spur the Falcons as they challenge the rest of the world in New Zealand and Australia.

Nigeria are pitted alongside Canada, Australia and Ireland in Group B.

Nigeria would look at increasing their chances at the competition, having the highest records of African representative (nine times) in the competition and never missed the world cup since the competition began.

Nigeria’s best outing is a quarter final finish from the 1999 edition.

However, in a chat with Completesports.com, the Atlanta Olympic…