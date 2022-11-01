Dare Congratulates Olympic Eagles, Flamingos On Successful Outings

The Sports Minister Sunday Dare has congratulated both the Nigeria U-17 Women’s football team, the Flamingos and the Olympic Eagles on their successes over the weekend.

On Sunday, the Flamingos became the first African team to finish on the podium in the FIFA U17 Women’s World Cup after beating Germany through penalties to pick the bronze medal while the Olympic Eagles beat Tanzania 3-1 on aggregate in Ibadan, Oyo State on Saturday, to qualify for the next round of the CAF U23 AFCON qualifiers.

According to the Sports Minister, “the victories are heartwarming for Nigeria and worth celebrating.

“I commend the coaches and the players of both teams for giving us their best performances as well as congratulate the Nigeria Football Federation(NFF) for these successes.”

The Olympic Eagles will face either Uganda or Guinea in the final round of the U23 AFCON qualifiers while football followers will hope to…