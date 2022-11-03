ECL: Chukwueze Missing In Action As Lech Poznan Edge Villarreal

Super Eagles winger, Samuel Chukwueze was missing in action as Lech Poznan defeated Villarreal 3-0 in Thursday’s Europa Conference League.

Chukwueze, who has made four starts in the ECL, was left on the bench for the entire duration of the game.

The host took a shock lead in the 27th minute through Velde before

Michal Skoras extended their lead in the 51st minute.

Lech Poznan took the game beyond the reach of Villarreal as they added the third goal in the Sokras grabbed his brace in the 77th minute.

The defeat means, Villarreal still maintain their top spot on 13 points while Lech Poznan move second on 9 points.

Copyright © 2021 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained in Completesports.com may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without the prior written authority of Completesports.com.