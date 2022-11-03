Ghana Has The Experience To Progress To 2022 World Cup Final –Paintsil

Former Ghanaian defender, John Paintsil says he’s optimistic the Black Stars have the experience to progress to the final of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Recall that Ghana are in Group H of the 2022 FIFA World Cup together with Portugal, Uruguay and South Korea.

The Black Stars will play Portugal on November 24 at Stadium 974 in their first game of the Qatar 2022 World Cup.

In an interview with Joy Sports claimed that the Black Stars have enough experience to win the World Cup.

“I wish the guys all the best. From the bottom of my heart the team will reach final,” Paintsil said.

“We have the experience to win now because why ? We are experienced now in the FIFA World Cup.”

