Heung-min Doubtful For South Korea’s 2022 World Cup Final Squad

Tottenham Hotspurs forward, Son Heung-min might not play for the Taegeuk Warriors of South Korea at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar following an injury.

Heung-min sustained an injury in a UEFA Champions League game against Olympique Marseille on Tuesday, November 1 at Stade Velodrome in France. Tottenham won the game 2-1.

Heung-min is South Korea’s captain and was recently named in the provisional squad for the Qatar 2022 World Cup.

Spurs confirmed on their Twitter handle that Heung-min has sustained an injury around his eye.

“We can confirm that Son Heung-min will undergo surgery to stabilise a fracture around his left eye,” Tottenham Hotspurs’ Tweet reads.

Heung-min has scored 35 goals in 105 games for South Korea. He has scored five goals and registered two assists in 19 games across all competitions for Spurs so far this season.

South Korea are in Group H of the 2022 FIFA World Cup with…